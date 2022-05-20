London police seize multiple firearms and ammunition during investigation

A 60-year-old London man is facing multiple charges after police seized several shotguns, ammunition, and brass knuckles during a search.

Police say members of the London Police Service Guns and Gangs Section along with the Canine and Emergency Response Units executed the search warrant at a Sevilla Park Place residence Thursday evening.

During the search, police seized:

Harrington and Richardson revolver

Boito Hiker 20-gauge shotgun

SKS semi-automatic rifle

Hiawatha 12-gauge shotgun

Cooey 12-gauge shotgun

Various ammunition

Brass knuckles

As a result of the investigation, police have charged Brian David Calvert, 60, with the following:

Two (2) counts of use/handle/store firearm etc. carelessly;

Use/handle/store ammunition carelessly;

Two (2) counts of possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate;

Three (3) counts of possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence

Unlicenced person possess prohibited/restricted weapon; and

Two (2) counts of possess firearm etc. while prohibited.

Police say the accused is expected to appear in court next month to answer for the charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.