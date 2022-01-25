London police seeking information after fatal south end crash

A serious crash during poor weather on Monday has turned fatal, according to London police.

The crash happened on Highbury Avenue at Westminster Drive around 2:50 p.m. and closed the roadway for several hours.

Officials confirm a 48-year-old male driver has died, while the 66-year-old female driver of a second vehicle was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, and police are looking for any witnesses who were in the area or who may have dashcam video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.