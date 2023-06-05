London police request public’s help locating two suspects

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects who they allege nearly crashed into a pickup truck, assaulted the driver and stole his vehicle late last month in east London, Ont.

According to the London Police Service, on May 27 at approximately 9 p.m., a man was driving his pickup truck in the area of Highbury Avenue and Oxford Street when a vehicle reportedly swerved towards the pickup in the intersection, narrowly avoiding a collision.

The owner of the pickup then exchanged words with the two people inside the suspect vehicle. The driver then followed the pickup truck to a parking lot in the area of Wellington Road and Southdale Road East where they continued to argue.

The two suspects, a man and a woman, then exited their vehicle and struck the windows of the pickup truck with their hands.

Police said the victim then exited his truck and the female passenger struck him with a baton, causing minor injuries. The male suspect then threw a bottle towards the victim where he then entered the driver’s side of the victim’s pickup truck and fled the scene.

The female suspect followed the victim’s stolen truck in the other vehicle.

Police were then contacted in relation to the disturbance and stolen vehicle.

The stolen pickup truck was later located by police in the area of Bowcott Crescent and Tartan Drive.

Over the course of the investigation, police obtained video surveillance and later identified two suspects, who’ve been charged by way of warrant of arrest with the following offences for their alleged involvement:

Titus Clayton Quenneville-Gabriel, 32, of London:

Two (2) counts of fail to comply with release order

Theft of motor vehicle

Assault with a weapon

Kourtni Christina Marie McGean, 33, of London, has been charged with assault with a weapon.

Neither of the accused have been arrested, and London police have released images of them and requested the public’s help in locating them

Police ask anyone with information to contact the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).