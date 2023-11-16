LONDON
London

    • London police investigating fatal crash

    The London Police Service attended a single car crash in the area of Commissioners Road East and Jackson Road on Nov. 15, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) The London Police Service attended a single car crash in the area of Commissioners Road East and Jackson Road on Nov. 15, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

    One person has died following a crash in south London Wednesday evening.

    First responders were called to the scene in the area of Commissioners Road east and Jackson Road around 6:45 p.m.

    According to police, the adult driver and only occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

    The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

    The crash is still under investigation and more details will be provided as they become available. 

