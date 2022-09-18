London police hold scene at east end townhouse

There was a heavy police presence in an east London neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.

Several London police officers could be seen outside a townhouse on Bonaventure Drive.

Much of the property was taped off with multiple tarps laid on the ground. What looked like visible blood could be seen near the tarp as well.

CTV News has reached out to police for details on what the officers were investigating, but have yet to receive a response.

London police were on scene of an investigation at a townhouse on Bonaventure Drive in London, Ont. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)