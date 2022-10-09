London police dogs make the grade during national training seminar

During a national canine unit training seminar held over the weekend, several police dogs proved that no job is too “ruff” for the furriest members of the London Police Service (LPS).

According to a tweet from the London Police Service, members of the Canine Unit attended the National Association of Professional Canine Handlers 2022 training seminar over the weekend.

There were more than 330 canine teams in attendance at the event.

In the tweet, London police shared the happy news that police service dogs Koda, Carbon, Carl and Ryker all obtained national certifications in general patrol and explosive detection.