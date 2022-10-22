London, Ont. to bask in summer-like weather this weekend

Londoners might be busy decorating for Halloween and enjoying the autumn colours, but the weather for the next several days is going to feel more like early summer than late October.

According to Environment Canada, London can expect sunny skies and a high of 19 C on Saturday, with sustained winds of 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h in the morning.

Overnight, skies will remain clear and the low will dip down to 9 C.

On Sunday, Londoners can once again expect warm and sunny weather, with the high expected to reach 21 C.

Skies will remain clear and the low will reach 6 C overnight on Sunday.

The average high for London this time of year is 12.6 C.

Here’s a look at your forecast for the rest of the week:

Monday: Sunny. High of 22 C.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 21 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High of 15 C.

Thursday: Sunny. High of 14 C.

Friday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High of 14 C.