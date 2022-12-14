London, Ont.’s Maggie Mac Neil takes gold at FINA World Swimming Championships

Local Olympian Maggie Mac Neil won another world championship title in Australia on Wednesday — but it took a little while for the 22-year-old Londoner to realize it.

According to a press release from Swimming Canada, the 22-year-old swimming phenom from London swam the 50-m butterfly in 24.64 seconds on day two of the FINA World Swimming Championships in Melbourne, Australia.

At first, Mac Neil didn’t realize she’d won gold and thought she came in second place behind American Torri Huske.

“It took some time to react and figure out what’s going on. First, I’m like blind,” joked Mac Neil. “I couldn’t really see around my block but then Torri was like, ‘We tied!’ And I was like, ‘Oh, really?’”

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games last year, Mac Neil famously squinted at the scoreboard after becoming Olympic 100-m butterfly champion.

Mac Neil was in eighth place at the turn during Wednesday's 50-m butterfly, but made up for it and then some by earning Canada a gold in record time.

“I thought I went out faster but it’s fine,” Mac Neil said. “Overall it’s pretty good. A best time and a Canadian record, I’m pretty happy with that.”

Overall, Mac Neil is a three-time Olympic medallist, earning a gold, silver and bronze during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

By day two of the championships, Canada had secured a total of six medals — one gold, one silver and four bronze.