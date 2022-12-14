London, Ont.’s Maggie Mac Neil takes gold at FINA World Swimming Championships
Local Olympian Maggie Mac Neil won another world championship title in Australia on Wednesday — but it took a little while for the 22-year-old Londoner to realize it.
According to a press release from Swimming Canada, the 22-year-old swimming phenom from London swam the 50-m butterfly in 24.64 seconds on day two of the FINA World Swimming Championships in Melbourne, Australia.
At first, Mac Neil didn’t realize she’d won gold and thought she came in second place behind American Torri Huske.
“It took some time to react and figure out what’s going on. First, I’m like blind,” joked Mac Neil. “I couldn’t really see around my block but then Torri was like, ‘We tied!’ And I was like, ‘Oh, really?’”
At the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games last year, Mac Neil famously squinted at the scoreboard after becoming Olympic 100-m butterfly champion.
Mac Neil was in eighth place at the turn during Wednesday's 50-m butterfly, but made up for it and then some by earning Canada a gold in record time.
“I thought I went out faster but it’s fine,” Mac Neil said. “Overall it’s pretty good. A best time and a Canadian record, I’m pretty happy with that.”
Overall, Mac Neil is a three-time Olympic medallist, earning a gold, silver and bronze during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
By day two of the championships, Canada had secured a total of six medals — one gold, one silver and four bronze.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Influencers fraud: 8 charged in social media 'pump-and-dump' stock scheme
The U.S. government on Wednesday charged eight men of earning more than US$100 million in illicit stock market profits by manipulating their novice-investor followers on social media.
Man charged after seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee dies in Montreal hit-and-run
A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Maria Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
How big of a home can you get for $300K? Here's what's on the market
The national average price of a home in Canada is approximately $645,000, a figure that may be out of reach for many prospective homebuyers. CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of properties currently on the market for about half that price.
House of Commons adjourns for the year, ending fall sitting early
The House of Commons has adjourned for the year, after MPs unanimously agreed to wrap up the fall sitting a few days early. While MPs were scheduled to stick around until Friday, after a jam-packed political fall, all sides agreed to finish off their work in the Chamber on Wednesday.
What's holding up health-care improvements? Minister blames the premiers
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says he and his provincial counterparts agree privately on what needs to be done to improve health care, but that the ball is in the premiers' court to accept a deal for more funding from Ottawa.
Snow in the Prairies and 'mixed bag' for Ontario; Atlantic Canada hit by two systems
Canadians are bracing for a winter storm bringing snow to Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and ending in already-buried Atlantic Canada.
BREAKING | Canada revoking sanctions exemptions for Nord Stream turbines
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says Canada is revoking the exemptions to sanctions that allowed a Montreal company to repair turbines for a natural gas pipeline operated by Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom.
Rights group alleges multiple Canadian fast-food chains engaging in animal cruelty, poor treatment of chickens
The Canadian chapter of an animal welfare group is giving several major fast-food chains a 'very poor' grade when it comes to their treatment of chickens during the food production process, but groups and companies dispute findings.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show,' dead at 40
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, the amiable DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' and dancer who rose to fame on 'So You Think You Can Dance,' has died, according to information from the Los Angeles County Coroner.
Kitchener
-
Two die of suspected overdoses in Waterloo region Wednesday morning
Waterloo regional police have issued a warning after officers responded to two suspected overdose deaths on Wednesday.
-
Cyclist airlifted after crash in Waterloo
A cyclist has been transported to an out-of-region hospital via air ambulance following a collision Wednesday morning in Waterloo.
-
What happens if it’s a snow day tomorrow?
Snow days are a rite of passage for kids living in southwestern Ontario, and the two words can make or break a day’s plans after a heavy snowfall.
Windsor
-
Is Windsor a family-friendly city? See where the city ranks in new list
A new ranking is out for Canada’s most child-friendly cities and Windsor has landed at number 17 on the list.
-
SIU clears Windsor police officer in shooting death
The province’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has concluded its investigation after a man was shot and killed by a police officer this past summer.
-
Windsor Assembly Plant workers step up amid set backs
Workers at Stellantis stepped up in a big way to help Sparky's Toy Drive despite continued setbacks at Windsor Assembly Plant due to parts shortages.
Barrie
-
Crown in Elnaz Hajtamiri case calls for defence lawyer to be disqualified
Nearly a year since Elnaz Hajtamiri disappeared after being allegedly abducted in Wasaga Beach, Ont., the Crown is calling for her ex-boyfriend's lawyer to be removed from the case.
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT | Wicked winter system to make for a tricky commute: Here’s when to expect it
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement in advance of the system, noting travel conditions could be tricky.
-
Innisfil man accused of attacking service technician, several officers in his home
An Innisfil man faces assault charges for allegedly attacking a service technician visiting his home and the responding officers.
Northern Ontario
-
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard opts for jury over judge-alone sexual assault trial
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has elected to be tried for sexual assault before a jury, rather than by judge alone.
-
Late Leafs captain’s estate ordered to pay Vale $85K
The estate of hockey legend George Armstrong has been ordered to pay Vale Ltd. $85,000 as security in connection with an unusual lawsuit that dates back two decades.
-
Troy Crowder, former NHLer and Sudbury political candidate, guilty of fraud
Former NHLer Troy Crowder was found guilty in Sudbury court Wednesday of fraud charges involving his ex-wife.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | 'The snow is coming': Storm to bring up to 25 cm of snow to Ottawa at the end of the workweek
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow Thursday night and Friday.
-
Porter Airlines adding direct flights from Ottawa to these four destinations
Porter Airlines has announced that starting on March 27, 2023, it will begin new daily non-stop flights from the Ottawa International Airport to Thunder Bay, Quebec City, Boston and Newark.
-
Police asking for help identifying suspects who attacked employees over cigarette
According to police, a man and a woman entered a business on Dalhousie Street on Oct. 9 and the woman lit a cigarette. An employee told the woman to put it out, but she refused, which led to her coming back with others who attacked the workers.
Toronto
-
This is how Toronto is preparing for this week's winter storm
Snow clearing equipment will be spread across Toronto today ahead of an anticipated winter storm that could drop as much as 10 centimetres of snow on the region.
-
'We love you': Memorial for Toronto subway stabbing victim grows
A memorial at a west-end Toronto subway station is serving as a stark reminder of the latest violent incident to take place on the TTC which left a woman dead last week.
-
Toronto's SickKids sees significant increase in patient transfers amid viral surge
Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) is reporting a significant increase in the number of pediatric patients being transferred to other hospitals amid a wave of respiratory illness across the province.
Montreal
-
-
More adoptions, less socialization? Montreal dog attacks rose in 2022, data shows
As the number of dogs in Montreal has increased, so has the number of reported dog bites and other aggressive behaviours. That's according to data from the city, which shows an increase in reported dog-related incidents of about 18 per cent since last year.
-
Quebec man guilty of murdering young sons in October 2020, sentenced to life in jail
Michael Chicoine has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the October 2020 killings of his young sons.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia's new top Mountie says public wants to keep RCMP despite mass shooting response
The RCMP's new commanding officer in Nova Scotia believes the public wants a renewed relationship with his police force despite its widely criticized response to the 2020 mass shooting.
-
N.B. education minister calls 11-year-old a ‘prop’ for speaking out about her education
The debate over language in New Brunswick led to raised voices and accusations Wednesday in the legislature.
-
Two sent to hospital with serious injuries after plane crash near Labrador airport
Police say two people with serious injuries were airlifted to hospital after a small plane crashed near the airport in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Labrador.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police commit to working with First Nations groups on landfill search
Police are to be part of a committee led by First Nations groups to determine the feasibility of recovering the remains of two Indigenous women believed to at a landfill outside Winnipeg.
-
HSC Children's Hospital postponing surgeries due to increase in critically ill kids
Reassigning staff and postponing surgeries are just some of the steps being taken at HSC Children's Hospital to deal with a spike in critically ill pediatric patients.
-
Fourth teenager charged in Millennium Library stabbing death
Winnipeg police have charged a fourth teenager in connection with a stabbing death at the Millennium Library on Sunday.
Calgary
-
Flames defenceman Chris Tanev on the road to recovery after taking puck to the head
Flames defenceman Chris Tanev wasn't on the ice on Wednesday for the morning skate, but that was expected. Tanev is still feeling the affects of taking a puck to the head in Monday night's game against the Montreal Canadiens.
-
'Everybody's struggling right now': Charities seeing fewer donations this holiday season
When times were good, the Salvation Army's Toy Angels program would pack gift bags for 6,000 children. This year, volunteers will be lucky to accommodate just 2,500 kids.
-
Have you seen her? 13-year-old Calgary girl missing since November
Calgary police are hoping the public can help them locate a 13-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since the end of November.
Edmonton
-
Catalytic converter thieves busted at Edmonton International Airport: RCMP
Two men are facing charges after Mounties say they were caught cutting a catalytic converter off of a vehicle at Edmonton's airport.
-
Edmonton emergency wait times the longest they have been in 7 years: FOIP documents
Emergency department wait times at Edmonton hospitals are the longest they’ve been since 2015, data from Alberta Health Services has revealed.
-
'Bravery and heroism': Lloyminster man honoured for saving family from a fire
A Lloydminster man who's been hailed a hero for kicking in a neighbour's front door and alerting the family inside that the house was on fire says he barely survived the blaze himself.
Vancouver
-
Mini-train mayhem: Limited TransLink passes sell out swiftly, hit the secondary market
Almost immediately after TransLink's new light-up SkyTrain replica Compass keychains sold out, they hit the secondary market at a steep mark-up.
-
B.C. senior scammed by 2 fraudsters posing as grandson and police officer, hands over thousands of dollars for 'bail money'
A senior in New Westminster has lost thousands of dollars after falling victim to a scam, prompting a warning from police.
-
Man stabbed to death in Mission, B.C. home; IHIT called
Homicide investigators have been called to a Mission, B.C., neighbourhood after a fatal stabbing Wednesday morning.