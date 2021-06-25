LONDON, ONT. -- “We won in St Thomas, we won in Toronto, we won in Sarnia.” George Gonzalez is incredibly proud of his table full of trophies won at rib festivals across the province.

There are no awards from 2020, however, because COVID-19 forced the cancellation of festivals, and the Londoner had to find temporary ways to keep his family-run business afloat.

After pandemic restrictions caused him leave a local market, three weeks ago he opened in a lot next to his home.

But the professional ribber received a visit from by-law enforcement officers earlier this week- who shut down his trailer.

“They said they had a complaint that a food truck was operating at 575 Third Street,” he explains.

George Gonzalez BBQ in London, Ont. on June 25, 2021. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV London)

Gonzalez was told he needs an annual business license to sell ribs from his festival trailer, and the property where he stores his equipment is not zoned for commercial food sales.

“I do believe that you need to pay for a license,” Gonzalez says. “I just think that it’s unfair that I have to pay for a year (long) license when I’m simply asking for two or three weeks.”

Gonzales doesn’t intend to operate in the lot once the travelling rib festival circuit resumes in three weeks.

He believes the city needs to offer greater flexibility when licensing businesses forced to temporarily shift their business model to survive the pandemic.

“It runs January to January, and is almost $600 just to operate,” he adds.

CTV News contacted city hall regarding Gonzalez’s situation. Orest Katolyk, director of municipal compliance writes: “For food safety and consumer protection, food trucks require a municipal licence to operate in the city of London.”

Katolyk adds, “Municipal Compliance together with the local Heath Unit received a public complaint regarding this food truck. Because this is an active file and our practice is that we don’t provide comment on active enforcement files; we won’t be providing any further information.”

Travelling ribbers face significant upfront costs, including meat, fuel, and travel, so the cost of an annual business license isn’t worth it to Gonzalez just weeks before the start of an abbreviated festival season.

He still hopes city hall will reconsider its licensing rules this year in light of the pandemic.

“It’s unfair right now, the city charging that much for a license.”