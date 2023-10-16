London, Ont. police seize drugs and ammunition
A London man is facing charges after allegedly fleeing from London police officers Sunday evening.
At about 11:30 p.m., police officers noticed a London man in the area of Hamilton Road and Rectory Street on a bicycle.
They said they were aware that the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Police said that when they approached him, he fled on foot.
Officers ran after him and arrested him.
Police seized the following items:
- 353 grams of suspected fentanyl
- 96 capsules of hydromorphone
- 47 capsules of oxycodone
- Seven grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine
- Eight capsules of morphine
- 110 x .22-caliber ammunition
- Four x .22 calibre ammunition in magazine
- Five x .22 caliber ammunition in magazine
- Loaded BB gun resembling a Glock
- Three cellular phones
- $450 in cash
The accused, a 23-year-old man from London, has been charged with:
- Five counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
- Resist arrest
- Breach of probation
The accused had a court date scheduled on Monday to answer to the charges.
