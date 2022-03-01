London, Ont. police requesting public's help locating missing 11-year-old girl

Police are asking for the public's help find a missing 11-year-old London girl.

Jaylynn Copeland-Webster was reported missing on Sunday, Feb. 27 around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Wharncliffe Road and Riverside Drive.

She is described as white with a medium build, approximately 5’1”, with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a dark brown jacket with purple accents, black sweatpants, and black boots.

Family and police are concerned for her safety.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call London police at 519-661-5670.