LONDON, ONT. -- Four London residents have been charged after a police officer was allegedly assaulted Thursday evening.

Around 9:30 p.m. police were called about a man who was allegedly sitting in the middle of the street in the area of Pond Mills and Thompson roads.

When an officer approached, police say that's when one of the suspects threw two punches. The officer wasn't hurt.

Two other men and a woman allegedly tried to prevent the officers from making the arrest.

The four will appear in court Aug. 19.