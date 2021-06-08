LONDON, ONT. -- There will be a vigil tonight in London, Ont. for the victims in a vehicle attack where police say a Muslim family was intentionally struck, killing four members and injuring a young boy.

The London Muslim Mosque on Oxford Street West will be hosting the socially distanced vigil at 7 p.m.

It was Sunday when a Muslim family from London was out for an evening walk along Hyde Park Road near South Carriage Road when they were struck by a man in a pickup truck.

Four members of the family died including a grandmother, mother and father, and teenage girl. A fifth victim, a nine-year-old boy survived the attack but is in hospital recovering from serious injuries.

Police say the 20-year-old male driver of the pickup mounted the curb and struck the family intentionally.

The suspect was arrested near Cherryhill Mall on Oxford Street which is located steps from the London Muslim Mosque.

The vigil is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm at the Mosque parking lot.

Parking will be available at Cherryhill Village Mall and the event will also be live streamed on Instagram and Facebook with links to be provided over social media.

Members of the Oakridge Secondary School community, where the teenage victim attended, are planning to show their support for London’s Muslim community prior to the vigil.

They plan to stand socially distanced all along Oxford Street West and East holding signs of support.

Meanwhile a memorial has popped up at the location where the crash occurred along Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road.

People could be seen Monday evening dropping off flowers or stuffed animals in honour of the family and injured boy.

The 20-year-old suspect, Nathaniel Veltman of London Ont. has been arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the attack and one count of attempted murder.

CTV London has chosen not to name the victims of the attack at the request of the family.