London, Ont. man wins $500K with Daily Grand lottery

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

Won Ryu of London has lived up to his name, winning $25,000 a year for life -- second prize in the Daily Grand lotto.

He matched all five main numbers to win the prize in the Oct. 14 draw, but opted for a lump sum prize of $500,000.

When he went to pick up his prize he told OLG officials in Toronto he is a regular lottery player.

"I play the lottery weekly, and my favourite game is Daily Grand...I play my own numbers comprised of significant family dates."

The ticket was purchased online at OLG.ca and the 41-year-old father and student discovered his big win when he checked his email at home.

He said, "I was trying so hard to stay calm!" before he called his wife to tell her the news.

"She started screaming in celebration and then we called our parents to tell them."

Having now lived in Canada for three years, the family is planning to buy a new house with the winnings.

"I am so humbled to know this win will help my family settle and build a life in Canada," he said.