LONDON, ONT. -- A 33-year-old London man has been charged with attempted murder following a weekend incident that saw a man severely injured after he was allegedly set on fire intentionally.

Around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the area of Thompson Road and and Jaqueline Street for a serious assault.

Police say a man was intentionally set on fire during an altercation. A 66-year-old man remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was arrested at the scene. A knife and some ammunition were seized.

On Monday police announced Kristifor Jiva Radovanovici, 33, of London, has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of breach of probation; and six counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

Radovanovici remains in custody and will appear in court Monday.