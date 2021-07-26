Advertisement
London, Ont. man charged with attempted murder after allegedly setting person on fire during fight
One lone fire extinguisher sits on the road and a fire prevention car sits with three other police vehicles at the scene - Saturday June 24, 2021 (Jordyn Read / CTV News)
LONDON, ONT. -- A 33-year-old London man has been charged with attempted murder following a weekend incident that saw a man severely injured after he was allegedly set on fire intentionally.
Around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the area of Thompson Road and and Jaqueline Street for a serious assault.
Police say a man was intentionally set on fire during an altercation. A 66-year-old man remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A suspect was arrested at the scene. A knife and some ammunition were seized.
On Monday police announced Kristifor Jiva Radovanovici, 33, of London, has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of breach of probation; and six counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.
Radovanovici remains in custody and will appear in court Monday.