London, Ont. lotto winners scratch off $75K jackpot

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

A London, Ont. couple turned a $3 instant win ticket into a $75,000 payout - the largest prize possible on the ticket.

James and Irene Weller scratched their way to the top prize in Instant Cashingo on a ticket purchased at the Springbank Mini Mart and Video on Springbank Drive.

Their odds of winning any prize were one in 3.53, acording to the OLG.

They picked up their winnings virtually and posed with their winning cheque at home.