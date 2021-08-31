London, Ont., driver charged with impaired driving in Grand Bend
A London man is charged after OPP in Lambton County saw a vehicle being driven erratically on Ontario Street north in Grand Bend.
Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, police conducted a traffic stop and a roadside screening device was used.
The 19-year-old man was taken to the OPP’s Grand Bend detachment where two more samples were provided, showing results of being over the legal limit.
The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear in court in September.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Inoculation frustration: Compassion of doctors, nurses tested treating Alberta's unvaccinated COVID-19 patients
Months after COVID-19 vaccinations became available to all eligible Albertans, many people are still refusing to get them and subsequently ending up in hospital.
Ontario's top doctor scraps media briefing as province works to create vaccine certificate system
Ontario's top doctor scrapped a planned COVID-19 update on Tuesday as the provincial government confirmed it is working on unveiling a COVID-19 vaccine certificate.
Meat, bakery item prices to rise this fall
Canadians can expect to spend a bit more at the grocery store this fall, as prices on some products continue to climb due to the effects of COVID-19 and climate change on crops and livestock.
Conservatives would balance budget with economic ramp-up and 'without cuts': O'Toole
Erin O'Toole is stressing the Conservative goal to balance the budget 'without cuts' within 10 years.
UPDATED | Liberals promise to boost mental health services, joining Tories, NDP
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau centred Tuesday's campaign messaging on the party's promise to improve access to mental health services nationwide, something his main opponents have also committed to do.
Singh to target 'big-money' house-flippers by hiking taxable amount of capital gains
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he will crack down on "big-money" house flippers by increasing the taxable amount of capital gains profits from 50 to 75 per cent.
Mike Richards is now out as executive producer of 'Jeopardy!' too
Mike Richards is out as executive producer of 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune,' Sony, the company behind the two shows, announced Tuesday.
'One search away': Clear your social media history or risk not being hired, expert warns
Digital audits are crucial to guard against potential employers using your online footprint to not hire you, warns one social media expert, who says it's actually possible to game search engine algorithms to your advantage.
3 U.S. infants develop rickets, vitamin deficiencies after being fed homemade formula: CDC
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is cautioning parents to avoid using homemade formula that may lack essential vitamins and nutrients, after three infants became ill from consuming alkaline formulas consisting of coconut water, sea moss and dates.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region adds 21 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate rises
Health officials in Waterloo Region logged 21 new COVID-19 cases in Tuesday's update.
-
Ontario's top doctor scraps media briefing as province works to create vaccine certificate system
Ontario's top doctor scrapped a planned COVID-19 update on Tuesday as the provincial government confirmed it is working on unveiling a COVID-19 vaccine certificate.
-
Cambridge man charged after raiding lunchroom fridge: Guelph police
A man from Cambridge is facing charges after allegedly stealing food from a lunchroom fridge at a Guelph business on Monday.
Windsor
-
'Significant movement' made in preparing to find source of Wheatley explosion
Municipal and provincial officials have formed a technical advisory group to build a framework for the investigation into the cause of a Wheatley explosion that levelled a downtown building.
-
Ontario's top doctor scraps media briefing as province works to create vaccine certificate system
Ontario's top doctor scrapped a planned COVID-19 update on Tuesday as the provincial government confirmed it is working on unveiling a COVID-19 vaccine certificate.
-
CK welcomes new immigrants
New immigrants to Chatham-Kent are being welcomed into the municipality with open arms during the inaugural Chatham-Kent Welcome Week, happening September 10 to 19, 2021.
Barrie
-
Gravenhurst house fire claims one life
One person has died in a house fire in Gravenhurst that devastated the structure overnight on Tuesday.
-
Simcoe Muskoka logs 27 new COVID-19 cases, health unit opens school clinics
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged 27 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and no new virus-related deaths.
-
One dead in motorcycle crash on Highway 12 in Tay Township
One person has died in an early-morning crash on Tuesday on Highway 12 in Tay Township.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury employee now charged with sexual assault of a child
An employee with the City of Greater Sudbury has been charged with three counts of sexual assault of a child, Greater Sudbury Police said Tuesday.
-
Justin Trudeau to make campaign stop in Sudbury on Tuesday
CTV News has learned federal liberal leader, Justin Trudeau will be in Sudbury, Ont. late Tuesday afternoon for a campaign stop.
-
North Bay driver charged in July crash that left vehicle in Trout Lake
A 23-year-old man from North Bay has been charged in connection with a July 18 crash that left a vehicle submerged in Trout Lake.
Ottawa
-
Ontario's top doctor scraps media briefing as province works to create vaccine certificate system
Ontario's top doctor scrapped a planned COVID-19 update on Tuesday as the provincial government confirmed it is working on unveiling a COVID-19 vaccine certificate.
-
Zero COVID-19 patients in Ottawa ICUs Tuesday; Active cases down slightly
Ottawa Public Health is reporting zero COVID-19 patients in the city's ICUs and a slight drop in the number of known active cases.
-
Conservatives on 'rocket ride' as seat projection shows close race: Nanos
The Conservatives continue to run just ahead of the Liberals in ballot support, and have also all but erased the previous Liberal lead in projected seats, according to nightly tracking conducted by Nanos Research for CTV News and the Globe and Mail.
Toronto
-
Ontario's top doctor scraps media briefing as province works to create vaccine certificate system
Ontario's top doctor scrapped a planned COVID-19 update on Tuesday as the provincial government confirmed it is working on unveiling a COVID-19 vaccine certificate.
-
Missing 80-year-old man linked to empty boat on Lake Ontario found dead
The search for an 80-year-old man who went missing Thursday after going boating on Lake Ontario in Oakville ended Tuesday after he was found dead, police say.
-
Ontario reports just over 500 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario health officials are reporting just over 500 new COVID-19 cases, which comes after six straight days of case counts above the 650 mark.
Montreal
-
COVID-19 cases in Quebec rise by 425, hospitalizations up by six
Quebec reported 425 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with six more hospitalizations and one death due to the disease.
-
Mandatory vaccinations in Quebec health-care sector coming, vaccine passport exemptions given to two groups
Quebec's Health Minister Christian Dube said Tuesday that mandatory vaccinations are coming for health-care workers, and the Health Ministry (MSSS) will grant vaccine passport rule exemptions for certain people in the province who have not been double-vaccinated with the approved COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Part of overhauled McGill College Avenue to be named for jazz legend Oscar Peterson
CTV Montreal has learned that part of the soon-to-be overhauled McGill College Avenue will be named for the late jazz great Oscar Peterson.
Atlantic
-
N.S. Premier Tim Houston and 18 ministers -- including 7 women -- sworn into office
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and his 18 cabinet ministers were sworn into office on Tuesday during a ceremony in Halifax.
-
New Brunswick's COVID-19 vaccination numbers continue to climb; three new cases Tuesday
New Brunswick reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 26 recoveries, as the total number of active infections drops to 137.
-
Nova Scotia reports three new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday; active infections drop to 65
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Winkler city council calls on protesters to respect public health orders
The mayor of Winkler is calling on residents to respect public health orders following recent protests of mandatory vaccines and mask mandates.
-
Randy Bachman recounts trip to Kildonan Park Witch's Hut
Randy Bachman took to the stage at Shaw Park on Saturday night with Burton Cummings for the Unite 150 concert. But aside from playing a plethora of hits from his storied career as a founding member of the Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, the Winnipeg-born singer and guitarist used the trip to relive in his days in the city.
-
Man stabbed in alleged road rage incident: Winnipeg police
A 20-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged following an alleged road rage incident that resulted in a 29-year-old man being stabbed.
Calgary
-
Oil prices boost Alberta's bottom line, provincial deficit still nearing $8B
Higher-than-anticipated energy prices will help carve out some of the province's deficit but a resurgence of COVID-19 could derail Alberta's recovery.
-
Masks, COVID-19 screening once again mandatory at Calgary YMCA locations on Sept. 1
Masks are once again being made mandatory for all users — both indoors and outdoors — at Calgary YMCA locations as of Sept. 1, along with mandatory screening and capacity limits to ensure proper distancing is possible.
-
Severe thunderstorm watches in place for Calgary and surrounding areas
Large hail, strong wind and heavy rain could be seen Tuesday afternoon in Calgary and areas to the south, prompting Environment Canada to issue severe thunderstorm watches.
Edmonton
-
Alberta touts reduced deficit, increased revenue over first 3 months of fiscal year
The deficit is now forecast at $7.8 billion, or $10.5 billion lower than budgeted for.
-
NEW
NEW | Jacob Ruby released by Elks over breach of COVID-19 protocols
Edmonton's CFL team has let go of a player who it says breached its COVID-19 protocols.
-
Part of Stony Plain Road closed after crash
Police closed Stony Plain Road in both directions between 132 and 138 Streets at approximately 10 a.m.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria councillors say dogs are being resuscitated with naloxone after ingesting opioids
Two Victoria councillors are seeking amendments to the city’s animal control bylaw after reports that dogs have required repeated naloxone intervention after ingesting opioids.
-
NEW
NEW | 'It was surreal': Victim’s mother arrested at scene of fatal shooting in Port Alberni
"A girl came out of the house quite distraught and saying someone was going to die and needed an ambulance."
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update on cases
Provincial health officials will provide an update Tuesday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region, as well as a look at the latest epidemiological modelling for the province.