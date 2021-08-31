London, Ont., driver charged with impaired driving in Grand Bend

London, Ont -

A London man is charged after OPP in Lambton County saw a vehicle being driven erratically on Ontario Street north in Grand Bend.

Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, police conducted a traffic stop and a roadside screening device was used.

The 19-year-old man was taken to the OPP’s Grand Bend detachment where two more samples were provided, showing results of being over the legal limit.

The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear in court in September.