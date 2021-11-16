London, Ont. doctor honoured by Ontario College of Family Physicians

Exeter, Ont. -

A London, Ont. doctor has been named a 2021 Regional Family Physician of the year by the Ontario College of Family Physicians (OCFP).

Nominated by her peers, Dr. Laura Lyons was chosen as one of seven winners for exemplifying the vital role family physicians play across Ontario as clinicians, advocates, teachers and researchers.

“Dr. Laura Lyons is a well-rounded family physician whose clinical work impacts not only her own patient population but many marginalized women in our community,” said Dr. Saadia Jan, St. Joseph’s Family Medical Centre. “As an effective leader and teacher, learners have benefited greatly from her expertise and hence her clinical work and expertise is constantly being perpetuated in London and beyond our region.”

A release from OCFP says, “A dedicated family physician for over 15 years, Dr. Laura Lyons has been providing comprehensive care to her patients ‘from cradle to grave’ As past Medical Director of St. Joseph’s Family Medical Centre and Director of Family Medicine Obstetrics at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), her broad scope of practice includes obstetrics, palliative care, addiction medicine and women’s health.”

Lyons is the award recipient for Erie St. Clair and South West region. She was honoured at a virtual Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, November 10.