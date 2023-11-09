London Ont. businesswoman recognized as one of Canada’s most powerful women

Erin Craven, founder of UROSPOT, is receiving the Women's Executive Network ‘Compass Rose Entrepreneur Award’ for her work in creating a modern solution to treat pelvic health challenges.

The award recognizes the top 100 women across the country who make a transformational difference in their fields.

Born and raised in London, Craven graduated from Western University’s Ivey Business school. Having worked in health care and innovation for 20 years, she decided to combine those two passions and start her own business.

Craven said the idea came to her from trying to solve a problem she was dealing with personally.

“Like most women, I was struggling from bladder leaks, urgency and frequency, waking up at night to go to the washroom. It was happening at such a young age that I was like this can’t be the rest of my life. There has to be a solution,” said Craven.

UROSPOT combines modern technology with world-class education and health coaching to solve pelvic health problems.

“The chair that we sit on at UROSPOT uses electromagnetic energy, and that energy moves through the chair, through your clothing and actually stimulates the entire pelvic floor musculature at a rate and intensity that you could never do on your own,” said Craven.

Craven started her business UROSPOT four years ago, and now has 20-plus clinics across Canada. She said she wants to help close the health care gap for women, while encouraging female empowerment.

“I wanted to create entrepreneurship opportunities for other women as well, so what we've done is by franchising UROSPOT we've allowed all these women across Canada to also become their own boss, to bet on themselves, to start their own companies, and to do what we are doing in other communities across the country,” explained Craven.

Craven’s ultimate goal is to encourage people who are struggling with this condition in silence to seek help. She hopes to make this taboo subject talkable and help people realize they deserve help.