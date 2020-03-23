LONDON, ONT. -- London's Olympians are still coming to grips with plans to delay to this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, as the Canadian Olympic Committee said it would not participate otherwise.

"As an athlete it's hard to hear, knowing we were planning for this," says Shelina Zadorsky, a member of the women's soccer team who would be competing in her second Olympics. "However this is the right move."

After initially considering proceeding with the planned dates, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is now examining scenarios to change the start date of the Games, adding that "cancellation is not on the agenda."

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Canadian Paralympic Committee issued joint statements Sunday evening saying that they refuse to send their teams to Tokyo unless their respective Games are pushed back, and are advocating for a year.

"While we recognize the inherent complexities around a postponement, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community," the COC said in its statement.

"This is not solely about athlete health -- it is about public health. With COVID-19 and the associated risks, it is not safe for our athletes, and the health and safety of their families and the broader Canadian community for athletes to continue training towards these Games."

The Tokyo Olympics had been scheduled to start July 24 with the Paralympics slated to follow on Aug. 25.

London Swimmer Maggie Mac Neill is a world champion. She was scheduled to be competing in the Canadian Trials next week, but that was cancelled as well.

"I'd been looking forward to the trials because it’s the biggest chance to make or break your career," says Mac Neill.

"I still thought the Olympics would happen but I mean the COC decided what's best for the athletes and hope other countries will follow suit."

Mac Neill wasn't officially an Olympian yet, but this is still a crushing blow to her dream of swimming on the world's biggest stage.

"My emotions will change when the IOC makes the final decision," she added. "Hopefully they do what's right. If not, I plan on swimming until 2024 if not next summer."

Pole vaulter Alysha Newman is ranked fourth in the world and was a serious medal contender. She's coming to grips with the decision, but is taking the positive knowing in her sport there is always room for more experience and growth.

"To have an extra year to get more training, it's not going to be that detrimental to me," says Newman.

"More experience and knowledge under my belt...I think it's not a bad thing. I will take it as a positive to learn more, do more and grow."

All three are hoping the IOC will decide to hold the games in 2021, and they will get the chance to compete for their country.

"I am keeping that positive perspective that it's bigger than sport right now," says Zadorsky.