London Muslim Mosque recognized as historical site

Known to Ontario’s oldest, the London Muslim Mosque on Oxford Street West, was deemed to be one of the city’s historical sites.

First established in 1957 the mosque has not only been a place of worship and a community hub as well. All these years later the historical sites committee of the London Public Library is recognizing its contributions with a plaque.

“This is an amazing place of significant history,” says London Mayor Josh Morgan. “Not only is it the second oldest in all of Canada but the oldest in Ontario...and the Muslim community has contributed so much.”

This is the 77th site acknowledged by the library board with a plaque in the city of London.

Imam Abd Alfatah Twakkal says the Muslim community is grateful for the acknowledgment, adding, “this shows that we belong in the community because this is our home and we all have to work together towards the greater good.”