London Music Hall concert-goers asked to monitor for COVID-19

A message sent to ticket-holders for the Texas King - Hometown Holiday Show says multiple people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the event.

The show was held at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 at the London Music Hall.

The statement says the London Music Hall was made aware Tuesday evening that people who attended the show have tested positive.

It added, "Although we cannot confirm that they contracted or had COVID-19 on the night in question, we wanted to inform the public and those that were int he venue."

Attendees are being asked to monitor for symptoms like fever, cough, shortness of breath and loss of taste or smell.

Anyone who develops symptoms is asked to isolate and get tested by booking here.

The venue says the safety of employees, artists and patrons remains the priority.