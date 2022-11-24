London man brings home LOTTO MAX prize

A London man will have a little extra cash in his pocket this holiday season.

Dean Agnew won $70,828.60 as the second prize in the Aug. 2 LOTTO MAX draw.

Retired from the automotive industry, Dean said he has been a regular lottery player for 30 years.

"I've been playing the same numbers for 30 years," said Agnew, a retired auto industry worker. “This ticket was a Free Play that went on to win this prize.”

After checking his ticket while at the story, Agnew said he asked the clerk to double check it because he thought something was wrong.

"This was so unexpected! I am so grateful for this win," Agnew concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Ins Market on Wellington Road in London.