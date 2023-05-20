London Lightning tie up series against Windsor Express in game two

The London Lightning are preparing to tip off the 11th season in franchise history on Jan 19, 2023 (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London) The London Lightning are preparing to tip off the 11th season in franchise history on Jan 19, 2023 (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver