London Knights jersey design contest raises money for children’s charity

You could be the designer of a new London Knights’ jersey that the team will actually wear on game night.

Real Canadian Superstore has partnered with the Canadian Hockey League for their annual jersey design contest in support of PC Children’s Charity.

The contest gives fans aged 16 years or younger across Canada the opportunity to create a unique jersey design.

This year, 25 teams from the WHL and OHL are participating, including the Knights.

The lucky winner will also receive a signed custom jersey and a VIP game night experience for them and their family, while the remaining game-worn jerseys will be signed by players and auctioned off with all proceeds supporting the charity.

From now until October 31, fans 16 and under are invited to upload their unique jersey design online by following this link.

The contest has raised more than $375,000.00 to date.

An undated image of a London Knight wearing a previous winning jersey contest entry. (Source: Citizens Relations)