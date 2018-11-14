

Forward Paul Cotter is joining the London Knights. The Michigan native joins the Knights after starting his season at Western Michigan University.

Cotter, whose arrival was announced Tuesday, was introduced at a press conference at Budweiser Gardens on Wednesday.

Knights' General manager Mark Hunter said in a statement, "We are very proud to have signed Paul and we eagerly welcome him to London...Paul is an NHL level talent who will be a strong addition to our lineup for the remainder of the season."

Cotter was a fourth-round draft pick of the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and scored 18 goals, a total of 39 points, last season for the USHL Lincoln Stars.

The 18-year-old - who turns 19 the day he makes his debut with the London Knights on Friday, joins a slew of NHL draft picks already on the Knights' roster.

Among them are Evan Bouchard, Adam Boqvist, Liam Foudy, Alex Formenton, Alec Regula, Jacob Golden and Jordan Kooy.