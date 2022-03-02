London Knights back at full capacity Wednesday with no vaccine requirements

For the first time since before Christmas, the London Knights can have a packed house for their game tonight against the Guelph Storm.

The Ontario Hockey League has dropped vaccine passport requirements, and capacity limits for all venues.

Staff in the ticket office has been busy the last few days answering phones, selling tickets, and processing ticket exchanges for games that were missed due to provincial restrictions.

“It’s been about two and a half months since people that aren't season ticket holders can come to games,” says Alex Brown, director of marketing and game day for the Knights.

“It’s exciting for them and we are excited to get back to full capacity.”

The team has gone from zero fans, to 500, to 4,500 and now up to 9,000 as provincial guidelines have changed.

Gordon Gray was purchasing tickets for upcoming games, and excited as he hadn’t seen them play in person since 2020.

“I came into do a couple of exchanges because we've already had some tickets where we couldn't come before and I’m also getting some for the children,” says Gray.

Now tickets are being printed, and player replica jerseys are being pressed as fans get set to return.

Over the past couple of years, the restrictions have prevented people from seeing some of this Knights young talent in person.

Luke Evangelista is on pace for one of the highest scoring goal seasons in team history.

“We have so much talent on this team a bunch of NHL drafted guys and you know, you put them all together on one team, it's exciting to watch,” says Evangelista, who has 41 goals in 41 games played this season.

Other players are excited to regain that intimidating home-ice advantage that Budweiser Gardens provides.

“I think it's what makes London, London honestly,” says Antonio Stranges, who has 51 points in 39 games for the Knights.

“They bring a lot of energy to the rink and it kind of changed the whole atmosphere when there's no fans so it excites us and gets us pumped up and motivated to play.”

Goaltender Brett Brochu agrees with Stranges.

“When we score a goal or I make a big save you could hear everyone and get them standing up on their feet,” says Brochu, the OHL’s goalie wins leader.

“They get loud so that's definitely something that I'm looking forward to.”

London Knights players Antonio Stranges (L), Luke Evangelista and Brett Brochu film a promotional video welcoming Knights fans back to Budweiser Gardens. (Brent Lale/CTV News)

The lifting of restrictions will allow the organization to once again invite large groups and minor hockey teams to its games. Season ticket holders had to enter a lottery to get tickets when it was reduced capacity. Now they can attend every night.

“I’m excited to be back,” says a season ticket holder who identified herself as Charlene.

She admitted she was bit hesitant with no passport requirement in place, but takes solace in knowing fellow season ticket holders in her section are vaccinated.

“I kind of wish they were keeping the passports for a little longer, but we will just find out how things are going to go when everything opens up,” she said.