London Hydro names new CEO

    London Hydro has a new chief executive officer.

    St. Thomas, Ont. native Ysni Semsedini has been appointed to the top job by the utility's board.

    According to a news release, Semsedini has over 20 years of experience in electricity distribution, telecom, manufacturing and healthcare.

    Semsedini sits on numerous boards in the energy sector, and is the past chair of the Electricity Distribution Association.

    “The Board is extremely pleased with Mr. Semsedini’s appointment and looks forward to continued success through his proven visionary leadership and development of strategic solutions for multidisciplined organization,” said chair, Connie Graham in a statement.

    He takes over the position on Aug. 6 from Vinay Sharma. He announced his retirement earlier this year and had been CEO since 2009.

