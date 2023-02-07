London fraudster case closed after his death is confirmed
The court case involving the London man who defrauded Canada Post of more than $235,000 is now closed.
Assistant crown attorney Adam Campbell told the court Tuesday that he was able to confirm with help from several witnesses and a death certificate that Allan Fischer, 59, had died.
“There are a number of witness statements from those who were present during his medically assisted death,” said Campbell. “Based on that I’m convinced he is deceased...regardless that ends the process.”
Fischer was supposed to appear for his sentencing on Nov. 23, 2022 after being found guilty of setting up 48 fictitious businesses with the Crown Corporation and defrauding them of stamps and other products.
The court had heard that Fischer, who suffered from various medical issues, was considering a medically assisted death.
Justice Spencer Nicholson said there is no reason to deliver his sentence in this case now that Fischer’s death has been confirmed however he added, “to deter future fraudsters...there would have been penitentiary time.”
The Crown had been seeking a sentence of four to six years in prison.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
