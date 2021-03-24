LONDON, ONT. -- The 34th annual Spring Food Drive for the London Food Bank kicks off on Thursday morning, as the organization announces a new food distribution program for the city.

Several YMCA branches along with a number of Resources Centres will soon be distributing food collected during the drive to those in need.

“This program will become a reality due to the wonderful partnership between the London Food Bank with the Resource Centres and the YMCA of Southwestern Ontario,” said Jane Roy of the London Food Bank in a statement.

Due to the pandemic, non-perishable food items are being accepted at some locations but organizers are encouraging people to make cash donations.

This year’s spring drive runs from March 26 to April 5.

More details are expected to be released on Thursday.