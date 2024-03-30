LONDON
London

    • London firefighters don't want to come to your Easter dinner

    (CTV News file photo) (CTV News file photo)
    Share

    After being called to two fires caused by unattended cooking in two days, London fire is spreading the message that, "Cooking fires are preventable."

    On Thursday, crews were called to an apartment unit in the 100 block of Belmont Drive near Wharncliffe Road south where one person was taken to hospital.

    On Friday, crews were called to another apartment unit on Jacksway Crescent where firefighters fund a pot on the stove and nobody home.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News