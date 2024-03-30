London firefighters don't want to come to your Easter dinner

After being called to two fires caused by unattended cooking in two days, London fire is spreading the message that, "Cooking fires are preventable."

On Thursday, crews were called to an apartment unit in the 100 block of Belmont Drive near Wharncliffe Road south where one person was taken to hospital.

On Friday, crews were called to another apartment unit on Jacksway Crescent where firefighters fund a pot on the stove and nobody home.