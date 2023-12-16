LONDON
London

    • London fire crews battle ‘suspicious’ fire at abandoned factory

    Damage after a fire ripped through an abandoned building at 120 Weston Street in London, Ont. on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) Damage after a fire ripped through an abandoned building at 120 Weston Street in London, Ont. on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

    The London Police Service (LPS) is investigating a “suspicious” fire at an industrial building at 120 Weston Street.

    Around 5 a.m. Saturday, London fire crews were called to the abandoned building attached to the former Spikes Volleyball site.

    “Crews faced large flames, and lots of smoke when they arrived,” says, Colin Shewell, London Fire platoon chief.

    “We were able to contain the fire into the abandoned side with two aerials.”

    Shewell says they have responded to this area in the past around this time of year as the homeless tend to seek refuge from the weather in the building.

    “At this point it's deemed suspicious,” says Shewell.

    “We’re going to be working with our partners at LPS. We haven't been able to get inside to do a full investigation but at this time my crews are still putting out hotspots.”

    Fire crews are being released from the scene and expect to wrap up by noon Saturday. 

    Damage after a fire ripped through an abandoned building at 120 Weston Street in London, Ont. on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

