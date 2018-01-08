

London fire officials are asking residents to help dig out hydrants following the recent dumping of snowfall.

Seconds count in an emergency and fire hydrants need to be clearly visible and accessible.

The fire department is also asking homeowners to unblock any outside vents of snow.

“This can cause a build-up of carbon monoxide gas inside the home,” says Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Jack Burt in a news release.

“Given that you can’t see, smell or taste this highly toxic gas, the possibility of bodily harm or even death is very real.” Take the time to check your vents today and clear away any snow or ice that could be blocking them.