LONDON, ONT. -- Teresa Armstrong, official opposition NDP critic for Children and Youth Services, accused Premier Doug Ford of betraying a generation of kids with autism Wednesday.

“Tens of thousands of kids in Ontario have repeatedly been let down by successive governments in this province. And I refuse to stand idly by while that continues to happen,” says Armstrong.

In 2019, Ford promised to eliminate the wait-list for the Ontario Autism Program (OAP). Armstrong says the Financial Accountability Office estimates the list has grown to 42,000 kids.

“For two years now, no new kids with autism have received treatments. The children who had been receiving therapies have suffered a reduction in services, which has forced clinics to close and service providers out of business across this province," says Armstrong.

"Meanwhile, families are at wits end hoping that their interim funding won’t run out and an untold amount of kids have now aged out of the program without any support."

Natalie Canoglu is a parent of a child with autism from London, Ont. She says the government's policies have let her and her child down.

“Prior to the Ford government, my son had access to life-changing therapy. He no longer has that. We’ve been on the wait list since April 2017. Our family has suffered without help, we see that toll on our mental health. We go in and out of crisis and have been in crisis many times over the years as we continue to go without service. I don’t have hope that change is coming,” says Canoglu.

Meanwhile Angela Brandt, the president of the Ontario Autism Coalition says that is a common theme for parents around the province.

“Many children have lost valuable time. This delay has and continues to cause irreparable harm. There will be long lasting effects to the government’s blunder with the OAP and will potentially cost our government billions in long term support for this generation of children with autism,”says Brandt.

World Autism Awareness Day is April 2, and Armstrong hopes to persuade the government into increasing support for children with autism.

“Every parent of a child with autism will tell you that every day matters. I have spoken with these families and many of those meetings end in tears,” says Armstrong.

“Parents are forced to remortgage their homes, go further into debt, work multiple jobs and travel for hours to make sure their kid gets the therapies they need. It’s time for the government to step up and to commit to a truly needs-based model that leaves no kid behind.”