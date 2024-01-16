London-born astronaut shares his lunar mission plan with Indigenous students

London-born astronaut Jeremy Hansen spoke to schoolchildren in Canada’s north on Tuesday.

Hansen, slated to be the first Canadian to fly to the moon as early as September 2025, used remote technology to speak from Houston.

He began his address by acknowledging the achievements of Indigenous explorers.

“One important truth is that your blood, your ancestry, is the greatest explorers on the planet,” said Hansen. “The Indigenous communities were amazing explorers. What they did to push humanity around the globe is extraordinary when you really think about it.”

Hansen next offered the children a show and tell of his life, including his childhood, Air Force career, and his move to space exploration.

Focussing on the space station and his upcoming Artemis II Mission around the moon, Hansen attempted to inspire the children to achieve their dreams.

He also reminded them to seek and accept help from others along the way, just like he did.

“So the most important thing I want you to remember today is that you are capable of doing anything. But you’re going to have to do it as a team,” said Hansen. “You are going to need help. So you will have to share your dreams and your goals.”

Screen grab from an online interview with Canadian astronaut, Jeremy Hansen Conducted by Connected North. Jan. 16, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)