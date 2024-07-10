LONDON
London

London bio-tech company focused on detecting colorectal cancer receives $500,000 in funding

(Source: howtogoto/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Source: howtogoto/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
Share

A London company has received $500,000 in funding from the province to aid in the development of new healthcare technology.

Part of the province’s $15 million Life Sciences Innovation Fund, Tenomix Inc. is the lucky recipient of the funding, a company that is using robotics, AI and machine learning to improve the manner in which cancer tissues are processed in labs.

According to Tenomix’s website, presently the search for colorectal cancer tissue can be painstakingly slow, requiring pathology staff to search for lymph nodes by hand, and creating gaps for smaller nodes to be missed due to human error. They’re presently working on a robotic device which allows for lymph nodes to be identified quickly and reliably.

“The Life Sciences Innovation Fund demonstrates Ontario’s commitment to advancing the life sciences sector,” said Claudia Krywiak, president and CEO of the Ontario Centre of Innovation. “The achievements to date underscore the importance of strategic investment in fostering innovation, economic growth, and societal impact. OCI remains committed to fostering a vibrant and dynamic ecosystem that supports ground-breaking research, commercialization, and job creation.”

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WEATHER TRACKER

WEATHER TRACKER Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories in place across Canada

Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News