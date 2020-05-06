LONDON, ONT. -- In an effort to meet bicycle repair demands during the pandemic, the London Bicycle Café (LBC) is offering house calls.

They are offering their bike repair service, by appointment, with contactless payment and no touch delivery, at your doorstep.

“This is a COVID-19-specific measure we are taking to limit contact in our bike shop,” said owner of the London Bicycle Café, Ben Cowie.

They have rolled out a mobile repair unit that will come out and set up in your driveway or on your front porch, then fix and sanitize your bike at your house so you do not have to travel.

Cowie says they currently have one mobile repair station that kind of looks like an ice cream bike. “The branding is still coming, so don’t get confused and ask him for ice cream,” Cowie joked.

The unit is operated by an experienced mobile technician, Giancarlo, who will come to your house and can repair/tune up to four bikes at a time.

“Giancarlo is an incredible wrench, one of the best mechanics I have ever worked with. He has trained at the Winterborne Bicycle Institute in Guelph and has up to eight years of experience,” said Cowie.

LBC is still doing in-store service through curb-side drop off, but they are hoping this is one way they limit contact.

There is a small per-visit fee added to your appointment, and LBC offers one children's bike free with two adult regular tune-ups.

Pricing and booking are available on their website, and the service is already popular. It was launched Tuesda and the services is already booked two weeks out.