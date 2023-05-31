London area still sizzling with temperatures soaring throughout the week
Sunny, hot and dry conditions remain in southwestern Ontario — reaching highs around 30 C for the rest of the week.
"The blocking pattern in the upper atmosphere continues. We have a ridge of high pressure at the surface and aloft and that is leading to days of sunshine," said CTV News Meteorologist Julie Atchison.
Cooler temperatures can be found near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. In the Port Stanley area, temperatures will be more like 12 C and Grand Bend and Goderich will be around 10 C.
According to Atchison, there is a chance of showers on Saturday, "We are looking for rainfall at this point. It has been extremely hot and dry, well above normal for this time of year... cooler air returns Tuesday," she said.
Here's a look at the full forecast
Wednesday: Sunny. High 31. UV index 8 or very high.
Wednesday Night: Clear. Low 15.
Thursday: Mainly sunny. High 32. UV index 8 or very high.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 30.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.
