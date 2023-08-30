London-area couple aids in Fanshawe water rescue

A water rescue story involving two Good Samaritans is emerging in London, Ont.

A thankful family and officials with the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) concur a London-area couple was in the right place at the right time.

In early August, Colin Everingham and his partner Carolyn sat near a dock at Fanshawe Conservation Area. As they ate, they caught a large family group departing on rental canoes.

Colin noted a few seemed to be struggling to steer their crafts.

Sometime later, he turned to glance at the lake and spotted trouble.

“We looked over, and sure enough, all we see is their heads bobbing out of the water,” Colin said.

Some of those rescued from the waters of London, Ont.'s Fanshawe Lake, and a rescuer, arrive on shore to the relief of family members in August of 2023. (Submitted)

Four people, including an 11-year-old girl, had tipped their canoe, and were struggling in the water. They were approximately 25-30 metres (80-100 feet) from shore.

Colin said it appeared they were wearing life jackets.

As family members on shore became aware, they pleaded for help.

Carolyn sprung into action and grabbed a paddle board, and made her way out to the struggling group. Colin and another family member found a canoe and followed.

Together, they managed to get the girl on a paddle board and, with substantial effort, the canoe upright.

That’s when they learned the family, visiting from India, had never been on the open water.

Colin Everingham, as seen in London, Ont. on Aug. 30, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

“That’s the first time they’ve actually been in the water. It was quite the epic experience for them,” Colin shared with CTV News London.

After the exhausting struggle, the family members needed help getting back to shore, where Colin and Carolyn were met with appreciation.

“We get to the dock, and the whole family is clapping and cheering. One of the grandfathers gave me a big hug,” he said. “They were so grateful.”

“We’re really happy people were standing by that were willing and able to head out onto the water to assist,” added Fanshawe Conservation Area Superintendent, Alison Miller.

But at the same time, Miller believes that the incident is a good opportunity for a general safety reminder.

Alison Miller, as seen on Aug. 30, 2023, is a superintendent at the Fanshawe Conservation Authority in London, Ont. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)“Anytime anyone rents a canoe or kayak from us, we make sure they are given a safety kit. It includes a bailing bucket, a rope, and a flashlight. We also provide life jackets. We also encourage anyone using one of our reservoirs to wear a life jacket,” she said.

Meanwhile, Colin said he and Carolyn have been hesitant about the accolades offered by the family for their efforts, but he said it is “a good feeling” to have been able to help.

In a message to CTV News London, Naman Pathak, one of those rescued, shared, “They [Colin and Carolyn] were like heroes, helping us get back to safety with their calm and kind actions.”

Pathak also stated that strong currents had surprised his family that day.