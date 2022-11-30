Local runners claim Canadian cross country championships

Although it’s not her normal distance, or on a track, this past weekend Lucknow, Ont.’s Julie-Anne Staehli claimed the Canadian women’s cross country title.

“It is very special. Anytime you can get a national title, especially in an event that’s double my distance, and not on a track, it’s very cool,” said the 28-year-old runner.

On the same day, Forest, Ont.’s Connor Black claimed the senior’s men title, following a 10th place finish last year.

“It’s still sinking in for sure. Been buzzing the past couple of days,” said Black, who now calls London home.

Staehli and Black both hail from small towns in rural Ontario. Staehli from the Lucknow area, and Black, from Forest – but both are national champions.

“I started running in Watford and Forest, both small rural towns in Lambton County, and I think my community shapes me, and that means a lot to me,” said Black.

“Coming from a really small town, you’re used to these rolling hills. You’re used to running in colder temperatures, and less than ideal conditions,” added Staehli.

With their victories last weekend in Ottawa, both Staehli and Black booked their ticket to February’s World Cross Country Championships in Australia.

But, both have their eyes further down the road to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Staehli, trying to get back to the Olympic stage after debuting in the 5,000 metres in Beijing, and Black, trying to crash the Canadian Olympic team for the first time.

“I definitely want to put my hat in the ring, and make that Olympic team, for sure,” said Black.