

Brent Lale, CTV London





At their farm in Puslinch, Ont. trainer Stephanie Jamieson prepares her horse Sintra for a quick training session at nearby Mohawk Racetrack.

“He'll go a couple trips over there,” says Stephanie. “We don’t have a track big enough on our small farm, and then he’ll just jog nice and light before the big day.”

That big day is Friday night at Western Fair's Raceway. Her husband Jody will be driving the only local horse in the $157,000 Camluck Classic.

“We’re hoping to have a big year with this guy…he's a class act,” says Jody Jamieson, one of the world’s top harness drivers. “It doesn't matter what field or what size racetrack, his chances are high.”

In 2016, Sintra set the Western Fair’s track record for three-year-old geldings. The now six-year-old is one of seven new horses in the Camluck Classic field.

“There are a lot of new faces and the only one coming back is defending champ Rockin' Ron,” says Western Fair Director of Racing Greg Blanchard. “Another great storyline is Southwind Amazon. He is likely the last son of the late, great Camluck to run in this race.”

After Monday's draw, Sintra will start from post five. Jody calls it an average position.

“Great horses are born great, they aren't made. This guy was born great and continues to be great. Post five or not he's going to give it his all.”

The Jamiesons are preparing for a big summer of racing with a star who will take them across North America.

But first, Jody is confident he can bring home their 10 per cent share of the $75,000 first-place prize.

“We aren’t the owners so we’ll get the five per cent for both driving and training. $7,500 is a lot of money. As you look around the farm, there are employees that have to be paid, and horses like Sintra keep the paychecks coming. Seventy-five grand is just what it sounds like...75-grand. We’re going to be gunning for the whole thing."