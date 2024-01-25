Special weather statements and advisories: Rainfall, fog in store for the Forest City
From locally heavy rainfall to dense fog, the London, Ont. region and surrounding counties find themselves under multiple weather alerts on Thursday evening.
According to CTV News London’s Meteorologist Julie Atchison, a storm system is making its way toward southern Ontario Thursday night, with a “heavy pocket of rain” expected toward London.
The main rainfall will impact the region overnight between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.
Rainfall totals will vary between 10 to 25 mm across the region, with London possibly receiving 20 mm.
Temperatures well above normal are also expected in London on Friday, with the daytime high reaching 5 C, according to Atchison. The average high for this time of year is – 2.7 C.
Also included in the special weather statement are Huron-Perth, Elgin County, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford-Brant.
Environment Canada warns that localized flooding may occur in areas of poor drainage, and that frozen ground may also have a reduced ability to absorb the rainfall.
Fog advisory still in effect
In addition to the rainfall, a fog advisory remains in effect for London-Middlesex Thursday evening.
According to Environment Canada near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring, as dense fog patches will persist over the area Thursday, with some fluctuations in visibility expected through the afternoon hours.
Also included in the fog advisory are Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce, Elgin County, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford-Brant.
Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero, and as a result travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.
A special weather statement and fog advisory are in effect for much of southern Ontario on Jan. 25, 2024. (Source: Environment Canada)
London’s upcoming forecast
Thursday night: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of drizzle this evening. Rain beginning late this evening. Fog patches dissipating late this evening. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind becoming east 30 km/h after midnight. Temperature rising to 5 C by morning.
Friday: Rain ending in the morning then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain or drizzle. High 6 C. UV index 1 or low.
Saturday: Cloudy. High 5 C.
Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of snow or rain. High 3 C.
Monday: Cloudy. High 1 C.
Tuesday: Cloudy. High 2 C.
Wednesday: Cloudy. High 5 C.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Top UN court says it won't throw out genocide case against Israel as it issues a preliminary ruling
The top UN court stopped short Friday of ordering a ceasefire in Gaza but demanded that Israel try to contain death and damage in its military offensive in the tiny coastal enclave. South Africa, which brought the case, had asked for the court to order Israel to halt its operation.
Calgary 911 calltaker charged following investigation into organized crime
Calgary police say a 58-year-old woman, who was employed by the city's 911 services as a calltaker, faces a number of charges in connection with organized crime.
UFO reports from pilots include 'intense' and 'unusual' lights over Canada in 2023
From 'very strange' to 'intense' lights, pilots with airlines like WestJet, Air France and British Airways filed more than a dozen UFO reports over Canada in 2023.
Mexico high schoolers take up arms after village kidnappings
A volunteer police force in rural Mexico that says it has been overwhelmed by local kidnappings has recruited schoolchildren as young as 12 to join its ranks, the latest sign of how some parts of the country are struggling to cope with organized crime.
New Formula One team name mocked as the worst in series history
After climbing off the timing stand Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, he was asked his thoughts on the team known as AlphaTauri the last four years being renamed to Visa Cash App RB F1 — a moniker that has been widely panned by fans as the worst in F1 history.
King Charles III hospitalized for enlarged prostate operation
King Charles III was admitted to a private London hospital Friday to undergo a 'corrective procedure' for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Place said.
Alabama executes a man with nitrogen gas, the first time the new method has been used
Alabama executed a convicted murderer with nitrogen gas Thursday, putting him to death with a first-of-its-kind method that once again placed the U.S. at the forefront of the debate over capital punishment. The state said the method would be humane, but critics called it cruel and experimental.
Danielle Smith facing federal criticism after participating in Alberta Tucker Carlson events
Premier Danielle Smith defended her participation at former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s Alberta events on Wednesday, saying her ideologies don’t always fully align with the people she speaks to.
Canada to send 1,000 troops for largest NATO exercise in 36 years
The Canadian Armed Forces are set to participate in the largest NATO exercise in decades later this month.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
One person found dead in Cambridge, another taken into police custody
An investigation is underway after a female was found dead in Cambridge Thursday night.
-
Waterloo regional police investigating first homicide of 2024
One person is dead after a shooting in Kitchener. Here's what we know about the investigation so far.
-
Kitchener parent worries about her child’s education amid French teacher shortage
A Kitchener mother is worried her son won't be prepared for Grade 9 French as he hasn't had a permanent teacher in months.
Windsor
-
Five hour standoff in Kingsville, Ont. ends with arrests
Ontario Provincial Police said three people have been taken into custody after a standoff in Kingsville lasted more than five hours.
-
Special weather statement still in effect for Windsor-Essex
The rain may fall heavily at times with anywhere from 15-25 mm in some areas with ponding in poorly drained areas.
-
Business as usual at Windsor City Hall
Power was restored to the building late Thursday without incident, and all systems are up and running as normal.
Barrie
-
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
-
Freezing rain possible in north central Ontario
Environment Canada warns freezing rain is possible in some regions.
-
Provincial police seeking suspect in Gravenhurst break and enter
Provincial police are asking for the public's help locating the suspect responsible for a break-and-enter in Gravenhurst.
Northern Ontario
-
Two teens arrested after fire destroys First Nation's only school: chief and council
A northwestern Ontario First Nation says two teens have been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed the community's only school.
-
Hundreds expected to be laid off at Algoma Steel
As Algoma Steel prepares to lay off a significant number of employees in the wake of a pipe collapse, the federal government is moving to expedite employment insurance claims.
-
Fraudsters hack contractor’s email, defraud Greater Sudbury out of $1.5M
Greater Sudbury is hoping to recover $1.5 million it believed it was sending to a city contractor, but actually landed in the hands of scam artists.
Ottawa
-
Freezing rain warning continues for Ottawa Friday
Environment Canada says the capital could see ice accretion of 5 to 10 mm beginning around 6 a.m. on Friday morning and ending in the afternoon.
-
School buses cancelled in Ottawa and eastern Ontario as freezing rain hits region
School buses are cancelled in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario for a second consecutive day, as the region is expected to receive 5 to 10 mm of freezing rain.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Here's what's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Jan. 26-28
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW How will kids in Ontario be taught coding in kindergarten?
Ontario kindergarten kids will likely not learn coding by sitting in front of a computer screen as part of the new provincial curriculum.
-
NEW
NEW Ontario man 'shocked' golf clubs bent, broken after Air Canada flight from Florida
An Ontario man was 'shocked' his golf bag was ripped open and his clubs were broken when he travelled home from Florida last November.
-
Heavy rain possible across Toronto-area this morning: Environment Canada
It’s worth grabbing an umbrella before heading out the door this morning. The Greater Toronto Area is set to see a soggy day, with a special weather statement in place for much of the region.
Montreal
-
FAE agreement in principle rejected by two more unions
The agreement in principle reached between the FAE and the Quebec government has been rejected by two more unions.
-
Here we go again: Another round of freezing rain headed for Montreal
Montrealers should brace for another slippery drive Friday morning, as another round of freezing rain is expected to hit the city for a second straight day.
-
STM introduces 'safety ambassadors' to Metro system
The STM has introduced safety ambassadors to its public transit system to address growing concerns of security and crises.
Atlantic
-
N.S. minister expresses frustration with lack of turnout at $3M shelter in Halifax
Nova Scotia’s community services minister voiced his government's frustrations with the lack of people using the new homeless shelter in Halifax.
-
Second system brings another round of snow to the Maritimes Friday afternoon into Saturday morning
The Maritimes will see a quick brush of some relatively light snow from the Thursday low pressure system.
-
'This is the first year I have had a problem with rats': Rodent problems plaguing Maritimers
Many residents and pest control experts are noting a higher number of rodents during the winter months, causing damage to many residents properties.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg restaurant owner dead following confrontation: police
The owner of a Winnipeg restaurant has died following an assault outside of his business on Wednesday night.
-
Father and toddler killed in crash with semi: Manitoba RCMP
A father and his son have died following a crash involving a semi on a Manitoba highway Thursday morning.
-
'We won't accept anything less': AMC asks for direct funding for Manitoba landfill search
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) is asking the federal, provincial, and municipal governments for direct funding of a search of the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women, after submitting an operational planning report to all three levels of government.
Calgary
-
Suspicious death near Sundre, Alta., under investigation
Police are investigating after a man died in a shooting at a home northwest of Sundre.
-
'Last best party in town': Blues Can destined for wrecking ball
Blues Can owner Greg Smith says he always knew the live music venue was on valuable land, and says he knew time was up when a sign was erected saying the landowner has applied to the city to build condos on the property.
-
Danielle Smith facing federal criticism after participating in Alberta Tucker Carlson events
Premier Danielle Smith defended her participation at former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s Alberta events on Wednesday, saying her ideologies don’t always fully align with the people she speaks to.
Edmonton
-
'Just doing my job': Guard shrugs off role in stopping city hall shooter
The security guard who stopped an armed shooter at Edmonton City Hall earlier this week is shrugging off any accolades, according to his boss
-
Edmonton police arrest, charge man in crime-spree case
Edmonton police announced Thursday they've arrested and charged a man suspected of committing a series of crimes over two days early this month.
-
Teen girl missing in north Edmonton
Megan Cross, 16, was last seen Wednesday between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. at her home in northeast Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Flood watch issued on B.C.'s South Coast as atmospheric river approaches
The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for much of the South Coast and all of Vancouver Island as "a series of potent storms" approaches the region.
-
Surrey Police Service pushes back against mayor's spending claims
The Surrey Police Service is going public with its proposed budget – to try and counter claims by the city's mayor it’s spending at a rate that will push property taxes higher.
-
Murder trial hears undercover operation details in case of B.C. woman accused of dismembering boyfriend
Details of an undercover police operation that ultimately led to the arrest of a Nanaimo woman accused of killing, and dismembering her boyfriend were revealed in B.C. Supreme Court Thursday.