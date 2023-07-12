Local coupon book helps BBBS during pandemic, help still needed

Patron's sing the praises of breakfast at Louie's Pizza and Pasta in Ingersoll.

General Manager and chef Mike Gibson appreciates the compliments and admits he loves the rush that working in a restaurant gives, "Rockin', hundreds and hundreds of plates, the service goes flawlessly. You know, it feels good."

Louie's survived the pandemic and Gibson says customers have returned, but not in the same numbers.

He says the current, post-pandemic economic climate has created new challenges.

"Rising costs, inflation, interest rates, and everyone’s mortgage just jumped five per cent interest if you're on a variable."

Louie's is one of 36 Oxford County businesses taking part in the latest Rally for Restaurants campaign, with booklets filled with discounts or deals.

The campaign helps draw people to restaurants but also supports Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oxford.

“They each have at least one coupon in the booklet,” said Fund Development Manager Nicole Killaire, “They sell for $25 with over $300 worth of savings in the booklet.”

(Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

Killaire said the campaign was initially launched four years ago to help her agency and area eateries, both of which were struggling during the pandemic.

”This partnership raised money for our mentoring program and brought in some more business to our hardworking local restaurants, as well, added Killaire.

Restaurant owners continue to look for new ways to attract customers and hang on to existing ones, including the expanded use of sidewalk patios.

They say this booklet is another way to bring people in, with the hope they will return and also spread the word.

Reel Treats moved from a smaller location into a 40,000 square foot spot on Dundas Street in Woodstock. The business features goodies associated with a trip to the drive-in theatre.

Owner Angila Peters is a long-time supporter of Big Brothers Big Sisters, “We’ve all bought books ourselves because it’s such a good deal and we love what Big Brothers Big Sisters stands for.”

Peters sees the benefit of being in the booklet for her business and for others, "It gives us marketing, that we're out here,” said Peters.

She explained that sometimes people need a reminder of what could be just a few blocks away from them, “When we look through the book I see more things that I'm like, 'oh yeah, I forgot about those guys or they must be new.”

Reel Treats owner Angila Peters serves customers at her business ‘Reel Treats’ in Woodstock on July 11, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

She sees a renewed interest in launching businesses in downtown Woodstock, with a number of unique ventures like hers.

Peters understands the economy is creating challenges, but there are also opportunities and that’s reflected on Dundas.

“It’s been a lot of younger entrepreneurs, taking a chance and doing really well,” she said.

Killaire believes the pandemic put unique stresses on Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oxford County but generated some creative adaptations, with the goal of maintaining the bond between a mentor and a young person.

"We would provide supplies for matches to still do together but to connect virtually rather than face-to-face," Killaire explained.

The booklet was also an adaptation with traditional face-to-face fundraising initiatives not possible.

KIllaire said the agency, like restaurants, is also feeling the impacts of the post-pandemic economic strain, "We've had a huge increase for our services, actually up over 200 per cent."

"We never want those young people to feel like they're a number on a wait list, so we offer a number of group programs. We’ve even got a summer camp going on this week, along with the police service in Woodstock.”

The 2023 Rally for Restaurants coupons are valid from July 1 to Sept. 30, but a number of participants have said they will accept coupons beyond the deadline.