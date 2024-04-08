LONDON
London

    • Live from Tillsonburg: CTV News will livestream the solar eclipse

    Town of Tillsonburg, Ont. sign on April 25, 2021. (Brent Lale/CTV London)
    Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.

    The eclipse will occur over a large swath of North America and during the brief period when the moon totally covers the sun, day transforms to night with a show of streamers and magnetic loops dancing around the sun.

    CTV News London's Reta Ismail will be hosting a livestream of the event from Tillsonburg, Ont. with Dr. Sarah Gallagher, director Institute for Earth and Space Exploration at Western University.

    The livestream will be available in this article closer to the time of the event.

     

    What time is the solar eclipse?

    According to NASA's calculations, the total eclipse will begin to peak in Canada in the minutes before 3:15 p.m. local time for communities near the north shore of Lake Erie in southwestern Ontario. Minutes later, it will be visible near Lake Ontario – but not in Toronto – and then southern Quebec.

    — With files from CTV News

