Listowel, Ont. man facing several charges following weapons incident
Published Tuesday, July 13, 2021 8:56AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- A 42-year-old Listowel, Ont. man is charged with various firearms offences after an alleged incident last month.
Just after 10:30 p.m. on June 30, Perth OPP were notified about a man displaying a firearm and making threats.
Police arrested the suspect and charged him with the following:
- Pointing a firearm
- Possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose
- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
- Uttering threats - cause death or bodily harm
No one was hurt.
The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.