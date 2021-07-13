LONDON, ONT. -- A 42-year-old Listowel, Ont. man is charged with various firearms offences after an alleged incident last month.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on June 30, Perth OPP were notified about a man displaying a firearm and making threats.

Police arrested the suspect and charged him with the following:

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Uttering threats - cause death or bodily harm

No one was hurt.

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.