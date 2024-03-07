'Like you’ve stepped a little bit into the future': Mixed reality technology being used to treat patients at LHSC

A new mixed reality research project is taking x-rays to a whole new level at London Health Sciences Centre.

“The HoloLens technology allows those virtual screens to be placed wherever the physician wants. Kind of maintains the contact between the physician and the patient,” explained Jonathan Collier, an interventional radiology technologist.

Wearing a special mixed reality headset, Collier looks at and manipulates a volume rendered virtual model, or hologram, of an anatomized brain aneurysm. He can manipulate the hologram and move it into place exactly where he wants, allowing him to perform a minimally invasive procedure with great accuracy.

The best part for the operating physician, is that they no longer have to look at a traditional monitor off to the side or in another part of the room.

Division Lead for Diagnostic and Interventional Neuroradiology at LHSC Dr. Sachin Pandey was among the first to use the Microsoft HoloLens.

He said patients are duly impressed.

“Oh well you can imagine, there is a certain kind of wow factor to it right, you feel like you’ve stepped a little bit into the future,” he explained.

Interventional radiology technologist Jonathan Collier wears a mixed reality headset in London, Ont. on March 7, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

“The benefit of the patient, in theory, is they get the undivided attention physically and mentally of their doctor. In fact, that talking and being responsive to the patient is a big part of what makes it a tolerable experience for people. So again. Any barrier you can remove from the patient helps do that,” he added.

The software for HoloLens was developed by Dr. David Hocking, a diagnostic and interventional radiologist at LHSC. He said he saw a way to achieve better patient outcomes.

“The closer you can bring your visual field to where you’re working, the better your accuracy. And this allows us to put the screen front and centre with the patient,” he said.

The mixed reality research project is supported by more than $1 million in funding from the London Health Sciences Foundation and the Children’s Health Foundation.

“This is a pilot project so we are right at the baby steps of where I think this can be generalized,” said Pandey.