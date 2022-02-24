'Like crazy dystopian movies': Ukrainian Canadians in London react with disbelief to Russian invasion
Ukrainian Canadians living in London are on pins and needles as many of their relatives seek out safety.
“I try to be there for people and say ‘oh stay strong’ or ‘be brave’ but you don’t really feel it until it happens to your own people and to your family,” said Sergiy Dybskiy, who came to Canada with his parents in 2007.
The family’s home town of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine is close to the conflict. Their friends and family back home are sending videos of bombings and Russian forces moving in by tank.
“It’s like, it’s like in crazy mind you would never think that Russian can fight against Ukraine,” said Sergiy’s father, Pavlo Dybskiy. “It’s like whole families, close. It’s unimaginable, unimaginable. It’s totally in like crazy dystopian movies.”
Canada has the largest global Ukrainian population in the world, and many families still have close ties to Ukraine.
That’s why Western University political scientist Erika Simpson believes Canada may be positioned take in a large number of Ukrainian refugees.
“Will Canada take them? We only took 20,000 Afghan refugees,” said Simpson. “Only 20,000, so will we take more? I’m sure we’ll take more than 20,000 because of the Ukranian diaspora. So we’ll be accepting a lot of Ukrainians, who’ll be fleeing today, into Poland.”
In the meantime, the Dybskiy family can only wait and hope that their loved ones find safety.
“There was gunfire there, and they were leaving, our relatives, my wife’s close relatives, they were leaving in that area, and now they fled in the car, and it’s unimaginable,” remarked Pavlo.
“Do you go to the outskirts where there’s Russian tanks surrounding your city, or do you just try to stay put in a neighbourhood where you’re hoping nothing will happen?” added Sergiy.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Chernobyl no-go zone targeted as Russia invades Ukraine
Russian forces took over the Chernobyl nuclear plant after a fierce battle with Ukrainian national guards, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Thursday.
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's health minister: 57 Ukrainians killed in invasion
Ukraine's Health Minister Viktor Lyashko says 57 Ukrainians have been killed as a result of the Russian invasion, and 169 more were wounded.
Hundreds arrested as shocked Russians protest Ukraine attack
Shocked Russians turned out by the thousands Thursday to decry their country's invasion of Ukraine as emotional calls for protests grew on social media. Some 1,745 people in 54 Russian cities were detained, at least 957 of them in Moscow.
Canada announces new sanctions against Russia. This is what they're targeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada's second tranche of sanctions against Russia for their attack on Ukraine, which includes financial penalties against 58 individuals and entities and the halting of all export permits.
How Ukraine's military compares to Russia's
Data about each country's military muscle suggests Russia is entering Ukraine with a significant advantage when it comes to personnel and weaponry.
What does Putin want in Ukraine? The conflict explained
After months of military buildup and brinkmanship on its border with Ukraine, Russia invaded its ex-Soviet neighbour with a multi-pronged attack, threatening to destabilize Europe and draw in the United States.
Live updates: Biden says sanctions won't disrupt oil markets
U.S. President Joe Biden says the sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine will not disrupt the global oil and natural gas markets.
3 ex-cops convicted of rights violations in Floyd killing
Three former Minneapolis police officers have been convicted of violating George Floyd's civil rights.
'No answers to our pain': N.B. families upset after report finds mysterious brain illness doesn't exist
A highly-anticipated report investigating the validity of a neurological syndrome of unknown cause has found that no such illness exists.
Kitchener
-
17-year-old arrested and charged in murder of Cambridge man: WRPS
Police arrested and charged a 17-year-old with first-degree murder on Thursday in relation to a homicide in Cambridge over the weekend.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's health minister: 57 Ukrainians killed in invasion
Ukraine's Health Minister Viktor Lyashko says 57 Ukrainians have been killed as a result of the Russian invasion, and 169 more were wounded.
-
Suspects wanted in Guelph shooting and Cambridge murder found inside same residence
A Guelph police investigation resulted in arrests in a Guelph shooting and a Cambridge murder.
Windsor
-
Wallaceburg 'sex worker' sentenced to more than eight years in prison for manslaughter of client
Kourtny Audette, 29, was sentenced Thursday in Chatham’s Superior Court, for her actions which the judge described as a “violent offence” against a “defenceless, extremely vulnerable individual, without warning.”
-
Windsor lifts state of emergency related to Ambassador Bridge protest
The state of emergency in Windsor related to the protest near the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing is being lifted.
-
WECHU reports man in 20s dies with COVID-19
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths, 131 new high risk cases and 39 hospitalizations on Thursday.
Barrie
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Barrie mayor won't seek 4th term, intends to run as Liberal candidate
Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman announced he intends to run as the Liberal candidate for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte in the upcoming election.
-
Woman airlifted to hospital after snowmobile crashes into tree
A 60-year-old woman is in the hospital after crashing into a tree on a snowmobile in Muskoka.
-
Scammers using Instagram to blackmail victims
Instagram users could fall victim to scammers, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario's mask mandate could be lifted 'simultaneously' across most areas, including in schools
Ontario’s top public health official says that he anticipates that the mask mandate will be lifted 'simultaneously' across most sectors when it is safe to do so, rather than on a piecemeal basis.
-
Northern Ontario mayor offers apology in wake of offensive video
Sables-Spanish River Mayor Les Gamble has issued an apology and revealed his grandson was one of the young people in a social media post where the 'Every Child Matters' flag was disrespected.
-
This is how much gas prices will go up in Ontario this weekend
Gas prices in Ontario are expected to increase this weekend and will likely surpass the $2 a litre mark sometime next month, one expert says.
Ottawa
-
Canada announces new sanctions against Russia. This is what they're targeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada's second tranche of sanctions against Russia for their attack on Ukraine, which includes financial penalties against 58 individuals and entities and the halting of all export permits.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa lifts state of emergency declared during 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration
Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency in the city of Ottawa on Feb. 6 due to the ongoing 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration that was blocking downtown streets.
-
Downtown assault suspects may have participated in 'Freedom Convoy' protest, police say
Police say at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 12, the suspects assaulted a woman in her 30s and one in her 70s near the intersection of Bronson Avenue and Somerset Street West.
Toronto
-
Ontario's mask mandate could be lifted 'simultaneously' across most areas, including in schools
Ontario’s top public health official says that he anticipates that the mask mandate will be lifted 'simultaneously' across most sectors when it is safe to do so, rather than on a piecemeal basis.
-
Another snowstorm is headed towards southern Ontario. Here's when it will hit
Southern Ontario is bracing for yet another round of snow that is expected to create hazardous travel conditions.
-
Two people captured on video slashing Ontario movie theatre screen during Spider-Man showing
An Ontario movie theatre who said they are just recovering from the pandemic have been left with thousand of dollars in damage after two people walked in and slashed two of their screens with knives.
Montreal
-
Montreal's Ukrainian community fears for their homeland as Russia attacks
Montreal’s Ukrainian community is reeling in the face of their homeland’s full-scale invasion by Russia.
-
Quebec's Medicago COVID-19 vaccine approved for use by Health Canada
The first made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccine, which is also the first plant-based vaccine, has been officially approved by Health Canada. It's made by Quebec City-based Medicago.
-
Support for bilingualism objectives in Official Languages Act strongest in Quebec: survey
In Canada, francophones are far more likely than anglophones to think it is important that the prime minister, Supreme Court judges, and federal ministers be bilingual, according to a new survey.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | N.B. to drop all COVID-19 restrictions on March 14; vaccine passport ends Monday
New Brunswick is the latest Maritime province to announce plans to remove all COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. Premier Blaine Higgs said pandemic-related restrictions and mandates will be eliminated at 12:01 a.m. on March 14.
-
'No answers to our pain': N.B. families upset after report finds mysterious brain illness doesn't exist
A highly-anticipated report investigating the validity of a neurological syndrome of unknown cause has found that no such illness exists.
-
N.S. reports five new COVID-19 related hospital admissions Thursday, six discharges
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting five new hospital admissions related to COVID-19 on Thursday, along with six discharges.
Winnipeg
-
Crash involving multiple trucks closes part of Trans-Canada Highway in Man., sends three people to hospital
A large crash involving multiple semi trucks and passenger vehicles has closed a section of Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba and sent three people to hospital.
-
Chernobyl no-go zone targeted as Russia invades Ukraine
Russian forces took over the Chernobyl nuclear plant after a fierce battle with Ukrainian national guards, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Thursday.
-
Victim hit in face with hatchet during robbery at Winnipeg bus shelter
Police say a man was hit in the face with a hatchet during a robbery at a bus shelter in Downtown Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Alberta Budget 2022: What the province plans to build, expand and repair for $20B
The government is hoping the projects funded now will support 31,000 direct and indirect jobs in construction, engineering and other trades over the next three years.
-
Alberta budget 2022: Calgary hospitals, trade schools and U of C to benefit
Breaking down some of the spending announcements for Calgary to come out of Alberta's latest budget.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Alberta budget back in the black as oil prices drive $500M surplus
The province is now reporting a $500 million surplus for the upcoming fiscal year, and surpluses of $900 million and $700 million projected for the two years to come.
Edmonton
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Alberta budget back in the black as oil prices drive $500M surplus
The province is now reporting a $500 million surplus for the upcoming fiscal year, and surpluses of $900 million and $700 million projected for the two years to come.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Alberta Budget 2022: Province could collect $14B more tax and still have the lowest rates in Canada
The province still has no plans to bring in a sales tax, payroll tax or health premium, according to documents released in the province's budget Thursday.f
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Alberta Budget 2022: What the province plans to build, expand and repair for $20B
The government is hoping the projects funded now will support 31,000 direct and indirect jobs in construction, engineering and other trades over the next three years.
Vancouver
-
'Stand against hate': More than 1,700 people report incidents during pandemic, B.C. commissioner says
A public inquiry into hate incidents experienced by British Columbians during the COVID-19 pandemic has so far gathered reports from more than 1,700 people, with Indigenous youth impacted disproportionately.
-
Suspect in SUV attempted to rob 88-year-old woman in Richmond parking lot, RCMP say
Mounties in Richmond say an 88-year-old woman was the target of an attempted robbery in the city last week.
-
RCMP forwards report on anti-vaccine Remembrance Day protest in Kelowna, B.C., to Crown
Months after anti-vaccine protesters disrupted a Remembrance Day gathering in Kelowna, B.C., the RCMP has forwarded a report on the incident to prosecutors.