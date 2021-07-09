LONDON, ONT. -- Following some delays, the Port Stanley lift bridge reopened to traffic Friday.

The King George VI Lift Bridge was set to reopen May 31 but was then pushed to June 25.

Repairs included concrete work, structural steel reinforcement upgrades, sandblasting and repainting, as well as a replacement of the bridge’s electrical, control, and mechanical systems.

Works started in April 2020.

“I am extremely pleased that the King George VI Lift Bridge has reopened to the public,” said Warden Tom Marks.

"Rehabilitating and preserving this iconic piece of living history has been a priority this term of County Council. Ensuring that our critical infrastructure is maintained to the highest standard for future generations is part of Elgin County Council’s strategic plan to make our communities the best they can be.”

A small groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday with local politicians.