LHSC and St. Joseph’s unveil new research institutes
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and St. Joseph’s Health Care London (St. Joseph’s) unveiled new research institutes that they say are designed to strengthen hospital-based innovation.
Doctors, scientists, and researchers gathered Wednesday to celebrate what is being called the next revolution of research in London.
"We are going to strengthen the integration of research into clinical care to build on the strong foundation we already have established, where we're in many areas, provincial, national and international leaders need to grow, not just the activity in research, but the integration of research into clinical care," said Roy Butler, president and CEO of St. Joseph’s.
Lawson Research Institute at St. Joseph’s and London Health Sciences Centre Research Institute (LHSCRI) say they will leverage each hospital’s unique areas of clinical focus while further integrating research to advance discoveries that lead to improved patient outcomes.
The new institutes were announced at a launch event with guided open house tours taking place across LHSC’s Victoria Hospital, Children’s Hospital, and University Hospital, as well as at St. Joseph’s hospital and Parkwood Institute.
Attendees were able to experience signature research areas, including aging, mental health, and microbiome research at Lawson, as well as cancer, children's, and mental health research at LHSCRI.
London Health Sciences Centre and St. Joseph’s Health Care London unveiled new research institutes on Oct. 16, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)
"It's a fantastic opportunity for scientists like myself to show off the research we do to a London community and realize what international work we do day to day at London Health Sciences Center," said Dr. Matthew Teeter, LHSCRI Scientist.
The day included demonstrations of discoveries that the hospitals say are reshaping care in Ontario and around the world, including a new robotic body-weight support for people with mobility difficulties and studies using artificial intelligence (AI) to diagnose rare diseases.
LHSC and St. Joseph’s say they have been innovating for more than 150 years and the research institutes will build on the legacy of scientific excellence at both organizations.
"To create clarity from those who want to invest into research into this region, on where they should talk to, who they should talk to," said David Musyj, supervisor, LHSC. "But at the same time maintaining a close relationship between the two in order to advance research for the region and show we’re an attractive research mecca, by having the availability of a subacute versus an acute focus on research and having that available in one region is pretty impressive."
Research teams across Lawson and LHSCRI will continue to collaborate closely on projects and large scientific initiatives. LHSC and St. Joseph’s will also continue to share administrative support for research activities.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES Ontario woman alleges sexual assault by junior hockey players; details what happened when she called police
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Liam Payne, former One Direction member, dead at 31
Liam Payne, a former member of boyband One Direction, has died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, according to police there. He was 31.
Group of Liberal MPs plan to verbally ask Trudeau to step down next week
Liberal MPs who have spent the last 10 days organizing to ask Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step aside from the leadership of the Liberal Party plan to plead their case directly to him at next Wednesday's caucus.
W5 INVESTIGATES Ontario woman alleges sexual assault by junior hockey players; details what happened when she called police
The OPP has acknowledged that one of its employees did not follow the organization's policy when an alleged victim of sexual assault called a local detachment earlier this year to report an incident involving eight former junior hockey players.
Investigators name person of interest in disappearance of Vancouver Island woman
Mounties have released startling new details about their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Manthorne, who was reported missing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago, and is believed to have met with foul play.
Canada Revenue Agency fires 330 employees over CERB claims during pandemic
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has terminated 330 employees for inappropriately receiving the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the pandemic, giving its final update on an internal review.
Trudeau says he has list of Conservatives vulnerable to, or engaged in foreign interference
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has refused to get the security clearance necessary to be briefed on a list of people in his party who are involved in or vulnerable to foreign interference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a federal commission of inquiry Wednesday.
Health Canada warns of banned baby walkers made available online
Health Canada released an advisory Wednesday warning that baby walkers available online may pose a risk of injury and reminding consumers the items are already banned in Canada.
Watch Nevada boy able to sleep with his eyes closed for the first time
A Nevada boy with a rare skin condition had life-changing eyelid and skin graft surgery last month in San Diego.
What could happen if Trump rejects the U.S. election results
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump says that if he does not win the Nov. 5 election, he will cry fraud and not accept the results -- just as he did four years ago when he lost to Democratic President Joe Biden.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.