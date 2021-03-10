LONDON, ONT. -- As the world reaches the one year milestone since the World Health Organization officially declared a global pandemic, Museum London is looking to the future and preparing items in order to tell the story to future generations.

The museum is teaming up with the London Health Sciences Centre to collect 25 items from hospital staff to add to their pandemic collection for future display.

“To ensure that Londoners in the future understand what transpired during the pandemic, and to see the critical role that healthcare workers played in combating COVID, we are very pleased to be working with LHSC to ensure that this story is recorded and collected now so that we may be able to tell it in the years to come,” says Brian Meehan, Executive Director Museum London in a statement.

The museum and LHSC are asking all staff and physicians to think about what they would like to donate, to take a photo of the object, and to write a story about why the object is important/unique.

LHSC and Museum London will select from among the offered items.

